HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.13) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($10.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 822.94 ($10.42).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.27) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 559.90 ($7.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 616.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 618.06. The company has a market capitalization of £123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($214,456.52). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

