IDEXX Laboratories’ (IDXX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $497.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

