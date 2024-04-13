ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,052 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 4.87% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IPA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 119,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,504. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

