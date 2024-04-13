Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $391.60

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.60 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 402.29 ($5.09). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 397 ($5.02), with a volume of 473,700 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 392 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 376.67.

Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,083.33%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

