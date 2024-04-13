Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$91.92.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$96.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.54. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$101.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.3296888 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

