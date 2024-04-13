IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

IN8bio Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of INAB stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IN8bio by 70.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in IN8bio by 226.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

