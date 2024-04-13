Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 130.7% in March

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.18. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.