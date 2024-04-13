Informa (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $769.57

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 769.57 ($9.74) and traded as high as GBX 823.80 ($10.43). Informa shares last traded at GBX 814.60 ($10.31), with a volume of 1,792,431 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.67) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.34) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($10.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 814.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 769.96. The company has a market cap of £10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,228.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,200.00%.

In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.38), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($600,620.68). In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.38), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($600,620.68). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.40), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($440,618.47). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

