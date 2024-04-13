Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.69

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 4554837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Informatica Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,047. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Informatica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 4.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Informatica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile



Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

