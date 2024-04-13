Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 4,246,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

