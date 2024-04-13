Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 50.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 135,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $385.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.33 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 5,066.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

