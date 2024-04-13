Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,298,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 853,079 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 49,939,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,930,452. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

