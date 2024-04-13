Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,810,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,854,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,526,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EG stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.81. 243,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,503. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.78. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

