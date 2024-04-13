Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.3 %

GSK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,302. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.