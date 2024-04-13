Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,909. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

