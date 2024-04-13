Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 147 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $52,068,877. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.07. 2,907,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,887. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

