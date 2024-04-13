Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 319 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

