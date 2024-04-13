Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,840 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

