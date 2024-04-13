Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 411 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KFY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 200,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,058. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

