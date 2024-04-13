Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 55 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,310,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

