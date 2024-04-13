Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,966 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.23% of Medifast worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 201,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Medifast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 433,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,867. The company has a market cap of $343.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $109.52.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

