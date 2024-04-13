Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 746 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Quanta Services by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 342,100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,168,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PWR stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.69. 632,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $265.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

