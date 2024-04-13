Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, William Blair upgraded Inogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

INGN stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Inogen has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 415.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2,918.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

