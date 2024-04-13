Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 163.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get Our Latest Report on DocuSign

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.