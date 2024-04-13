Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 34,961 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,742 shares in the company, valued at $60,664,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

