Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells 59,801 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glaukos stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $102.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GKOS. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Glaukos by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

