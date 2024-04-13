Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $123.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CL King began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.60.

Integer Stock Down 1.0 %

ITGR stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

