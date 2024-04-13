Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Short Interest Up 123.0% in March

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of IDGXF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Integrated Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

About Integrated Diagnostics

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 2,000 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

