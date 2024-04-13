Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $100,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
