Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $100,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

