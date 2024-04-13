Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

ICE stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $123.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.