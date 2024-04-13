International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.35.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

