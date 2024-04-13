Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 484,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

