Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,129.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 1,389,853 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,728.9% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,199,632 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.11. 210,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

