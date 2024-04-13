IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 306,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

