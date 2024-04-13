Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on IREN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 649,411 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.65 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

