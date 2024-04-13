Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on IREN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iris Energy
Institutional Trading of Iris Energy
Iris Energy Trading Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.65 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.