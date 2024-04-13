iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.05 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

