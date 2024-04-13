iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,977,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,987 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,656 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 927,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,762,000 after purchasing an additional 487,402 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

