iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 130.3% in March

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 130.3% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after buying an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 173,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 56,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

