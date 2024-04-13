iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.75 and last traded at $61.75. 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Get iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.