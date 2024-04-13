iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.13 and a 200 day moving average of $476.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

