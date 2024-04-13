iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $513.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.04. The stock has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

