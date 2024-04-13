iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,284,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,142. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

