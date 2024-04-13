iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $15,712,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 260.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. 84,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,908. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0713 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.