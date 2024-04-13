iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1,574.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.95. 7,634,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,707. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.