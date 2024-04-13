iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3,335.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 533,051 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ EMXC traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $56.82. 1,414,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

