iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.95. The company had a trading volume of 175,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.32. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $231.02 and a 52-week high of $300.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

