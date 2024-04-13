iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Crumly & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 196.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $19,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.55. The company had a trading volume of 221,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,712. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $136.24 and a 1 year high of $197.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.