iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.52. The stock had a trading volume of 535,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.