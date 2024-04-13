iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 142,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 66,921 shares.The stock last traded at $61.47 and had previously closed at $61.17.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $974.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

