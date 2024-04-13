Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.57. 304,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

